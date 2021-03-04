Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) PT Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,942. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,422 shares of company stock worth $2,007,780 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 384.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 26.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

