Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) PT Raised to $65.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of RCII stock traded down $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $55.61. 9,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,942. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $60.90.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,780 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $25,783,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 33.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,034,000 after purchasing an additional 485,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,186,000 after buying an additional 469,755 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $13,055,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after buying an additional 422,933 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

