Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s stock price was down 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.02 and last traded at $53.62. Approximately 1,251,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 688,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,780. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 10.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 384.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at $259,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

