Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Raised to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RTOKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.00. 41,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.84. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

