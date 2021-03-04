Repay Holdings Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repay in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Repay stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

