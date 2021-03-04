Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Trading Down 8.3%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s share price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $181.30 and last traded at $183.21. 752,158 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 384,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 223.43, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.63.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $2,925,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Repligen by 9.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $702,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

