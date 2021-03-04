Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Update

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the January 28th total of 926,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRMD. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Repro Med Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Repro Med Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,170 in the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Repro Med Systems by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 60,071 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repro Med Systems by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Repro Med Systems by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Repro Med Systems by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 38,478 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRMD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.50. 385,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,185. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $153.80 million, a PE ratio of -346.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

