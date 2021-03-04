Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Update

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the January 28th total of 926,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
A number of research firms have recently commented on KRMD. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Repro Med Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Repro Med Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.
In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,170 in the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ KRMD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.50. 385,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,185. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $153.80 million, a PE ratio of -346.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.
Repro Med Systems Company Profile
Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.
