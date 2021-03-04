Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First National Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for First National Financial in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

TSE FN opened at C$48.60 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$18.75 and a 52-week high of C$48.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a current ratio of 14.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 17.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

