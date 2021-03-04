Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heat Biologics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Heat Biologics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HTBX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

HTBX opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

