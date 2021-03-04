Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: CRR.UN):

3/1/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

2/26/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.75 to C$16.25.

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.20. The company had a trading volume of 52,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,171. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.80, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.97. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.63%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

