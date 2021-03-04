Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS: DVDCF) in the last few weeks:

2/22/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/22/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/19/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/19/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/17/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

2/1/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

1/26/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

1/25/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

1/15/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/15/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/7/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

1/4/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

DVDCF stock remained flat at $$11.94 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.