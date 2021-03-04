Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Finning International (FINGF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Finning International (OTCMKTS: FINGF):

2/11/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $34.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Finning International was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/12/2021 – Finning International is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $26.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Finning International was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

OTCMKTS FINGF traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.72. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934. Finning International Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

