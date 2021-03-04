Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2021 – ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is now covered by analysts at Clarkson Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.23. 471,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,031. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

