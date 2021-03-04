Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Temenos (TMSNY)

Temenos (OTCMKTS: TMSNY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/2/2021 – Temenos was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/23/2021 – Temenos had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/23/2021 – Temenos had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/22/2021 – Temenos was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/19/2021 – Temenos had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/19/2021 – Temenos had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/19/2021 – Temenos had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/14/2021 – Temenos was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/13/2021 – Temenos was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/12/2021 – Temenos was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Temenos stock opened at $140.27 on Thursday. Temenos AG has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $172.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.08.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

