Research Analysts Set Expectations for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,042,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,343,000 after purchasing an additional 240,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,273 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,632,000 after buying an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after buying an additional 1,570,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Machado purchased 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

