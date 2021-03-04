Research Analysts Set Expectations for MercadoLibre, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.60 EPS.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MELI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,640.72.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,528.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9,549.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,850.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,468.37. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.