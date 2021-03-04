Research Analysts Set Expectations for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NBIX. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

Shares of NBIX opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 102.16 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,683.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

