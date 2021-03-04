Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 4th (AVST, CJT, FPRX, GDRX, GOOGL, GSK, IHG, MNDI, SIXGF, VMW)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 4th:

Avast (LON:AVST) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on the stock.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $2,200.00 target price on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 4,400 ($57.49).

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $146.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VMware fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from the ongoing cloud-based digital transformation. VMware Cloud Provider Program, end-user computing, Carbon Black, and VMware Cloud on AWS offerings were major top-line contributors. The company witnessed strong enterprise demand in the reported quarter with deal wins in aerospace, telco and financial services. The company’s widening cloud customer base is driven by partnerships with the likes of Accenture, AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Oracle and Alibaba. However, VMware’s fiscal 2022 guidance reflects a contraction in operating margin and declining earnings despite solid top-line growth. Operating cash flow and free cash flow are also expected to decline. Also, uncertainty over spin-off from Dell will remain an overhang on shares that have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,100 ($27.44).

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,400 ($31.36).

