Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Shares Gap Up to $26.17

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.17, but opened at $28.01. Resideo Technologies shares last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 66,669 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on REZI. William Blair started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -100.65 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

