Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.08

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.08 and traded as high as C$12.44. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) shares last traded at C$12.07, with a volume of 30,154 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.97. The firm has a market cap of C$984.12 million and a P/E ratio of 104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

