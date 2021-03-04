Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Trading Down 19%

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) traded down 19% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $4.13. 3,484,206 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,832,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of $223.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.
About Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)
Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.
