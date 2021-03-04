Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Trading Down 19%

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) traded down 19% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $4.13. 3,484,206 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,832,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Resonant alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $223.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Resonant by 495.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Resonant by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.