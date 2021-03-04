Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $76.69

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$76.69 and traded as high as C$81.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) shares last traded at C$80.79, with a volume of 930,736 shares changing hands.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.93.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 130.16%.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

