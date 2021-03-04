Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROIC. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

