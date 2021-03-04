Revain (REV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.93 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Revain has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $3.93 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.97 or 0.00770329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00032272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00044267 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

