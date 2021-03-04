Reviewing Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) & Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Azul shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Azul and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azul -118.30% N/A -17.03% Spirit Airlines -8.34% -20.56% -6.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Azul and Spirit Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azul $2.78 billion 3.17 -$608.94 million $2.63 8.00 Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.90 $335.26 million $5.09 6.96

Spirit Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Azul. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Azul, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Azul has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Azul and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azul 1 7 1 0 2.00 Spirit Airlines 3 6 5 1 2.27

Azul currently has a consensus target price of $20.66, indicating a potential downside of 1.76%. Spirit Airlines has a consensus target price of $26.47, indicating a potential downside of 25.30%. Given Azul’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Azul is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats Azul on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Azul Company Profile

Azul S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities. Azul S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

