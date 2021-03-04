REVV Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One REVV token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $44.36 million and $5.13 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.00468927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00070338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00078043 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00084002 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051647 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.17 or 0.00468962 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.