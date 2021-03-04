Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 839. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

RNMBY has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

