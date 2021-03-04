Richard Chen Sells 345 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) insider Richard Chen sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $11,247.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $39,534.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,628. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Personalis by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Personalis by 7.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSNL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

