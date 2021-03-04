Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the January 28th total of 32,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,335. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 0.65. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

