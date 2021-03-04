Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the January 28th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rideshare Rental stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Rideshare Rental has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

In other Rideshare Rental news, Director John Patrick O’neill acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

Rideshare Rental, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

