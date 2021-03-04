RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.88

Shares of RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $9.50. RigNet shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 126,776 shares.
Separately, National Securities cut RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.
RigNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNET)
RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.
