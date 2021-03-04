RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.88

Shares of RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $9.50. RigNet shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 126,776 shares.

Separately, National Securities cut RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNET. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in RigNet during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RigNet during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in RigNet during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RigNet in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of RigNet in the third quarter worth $384,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RigNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

