Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Trading Up 15.7%

Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) were up 15.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 15,562,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,073,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ring Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $204.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 131,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ring Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

