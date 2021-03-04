RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $4,596,756.00 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE RNG traded down $7.58 on Thursday, reaching $329.52. 2,094,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,880. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.81. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,789,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in RingCentral by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in RingCentral by 965.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.17.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

