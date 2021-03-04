Rio DeFi (RFUEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.38 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00475973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00072506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00078104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00083778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.00492302 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052471 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.