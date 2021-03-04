Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $6,435.00

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,435 ($84.07), but opened at GBX 6,086 ($79.51). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,991.81 ($78.28), with a volume of 1,316,531 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oddo Bhf reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,120 ($93.02) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,474 ($71.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,977.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,226.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

