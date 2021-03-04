Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock traded down $8.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.90. 236,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,316. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.