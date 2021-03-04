RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.38

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.38 and traded as high as C$19.68. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.95, with a volume of 2,630,288 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$18.50 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.38.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

