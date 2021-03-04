RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $28.52 million and $2.96 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00058828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.65 or 0.00785958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00027203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00033249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00062426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 255,171,273 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

