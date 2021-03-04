RioDeFi (RFUEL) Trading Down 17.9% This Week

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $25.98 million and $2.62 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.59 or 0.00747773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00031765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043648 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 255,171,273 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

