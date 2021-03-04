Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Insider Sells $353,472.70 in Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kieran Colquhoun Holm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $707,355.00.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.12. 911,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,790. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.76.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

