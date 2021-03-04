RMR Wealth Builders Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.6% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

AMZN stock opened at $3,005.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,231.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,204.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.