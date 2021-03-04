Robert B. Aarnes Sells 4,267 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16.

REZI stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.25. 3,113,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,900. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 2.62.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $11,299,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,866,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.