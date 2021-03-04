Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHI. Truist increased their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 30,465 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 51,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,209. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

