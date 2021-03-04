Robert W. Baird Boosts REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $20.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Shares of REVG stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.67. REV Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.98 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aip LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,098,678,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,142,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,288 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,688 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

