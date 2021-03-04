Robert W. Baird Reiterates Outperform Rating for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLNT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,228.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.30.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $47,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.