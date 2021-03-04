Robert W. Baird Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $240.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Okta in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.19.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta stock opened at $241.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of -124.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.