Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 532,300 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the January 28th total of 799,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $325.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.85. Roche has a one year low of $281.04 and a one year high of $399.00.

Get Roche alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche has an average rating of “Buy”.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.