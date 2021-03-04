Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Cap Achieves $93.69 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $93.69 million and $3.54 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $9.11 or 0.00019410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.10 or 0.00751983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00026477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00031556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00060477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00043364 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

Rocket Pool Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.