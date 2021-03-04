Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,009,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.61% of Rollins worth $116,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 37,674 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $9,782,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.