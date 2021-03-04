Rope Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,126.00 ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Rope has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $10,126.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope token can currently be bought for $42.77 or 0.00088938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.00472884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00072424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00077753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00083755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.06 or 0.00486717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00052094 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

